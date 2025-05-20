Number_i Drops Powerful New EP GOD_i and Announces First U.S. Festival Appearance

Japan’s breakout trio Number_i has just released their electrifying new EP GOD_i, available now as of May 19. The six-track collection delivers genre-blending energy and emotional depth, led by the powerful single “Frisco” and previous Billboard Japan chart-toppers “GOD_i” and “HIRAKEGOMA.”

The group—consisting of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi—continues their meteoric rise in the global scene with GOD_i, whose title track recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100. Produced by Yuta Kishi, “GOD_i” is both an anthem of self-empowerment and a sonic evolution for the trio, merging a melancholic top line with a hypnotic, propulsive chorus.

Tracks like “ロミジュリ,” a bass-heavy funk jam, and the edgier “i_Dog” and “Psycho” show the group’s range, while “HIRAKEGOMA” (“open the door” in Japanese) fuses pop and heavy beats into a bold, catchy declaration of creative intent.

To celebrate the release, Number_i will head to Pasadena, California, for their highly anticipated U.S. festival debut at Head In The Clouds on June 1. The performance at Brookside at the Rose Bowl marks a major milestone for the group, whose high-energy stage presence and innovative sound are drawing international attention.

Following their recent win for “Best Music Group” at GQ Japan’s Men Of The Year 2024, Number_i is quickly becoming a cultural force beyond their home country. With GOD_i, they’re stepping into the global spotlight—and charging straight through it.

Tracklist for GOD_i:

GOD_i

ロミジュリ

i_DOG

Frisco

Psycho

HIRAKEGOMA