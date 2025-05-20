Taylor Swift Premieres “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” on The Handmaid’s Tale

Taylor Swift has given fans a powerful taste of what’s to come with Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Her re-recorded version of “Look What You Made Me Do” made a striking debut in Season 6, Episode 9 of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, during a pivotal uprising scene led by June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss). The updated track features fresh vocals and meticulously reimagined production that preserves the iconic synths and beat crafted by Jack Antonoff.

This marks the most significant teaser of Reputation (TV) yet, following previous brief uses of Swift’s re-recorded music in The Dynasty: New England Patriots and The Summer I Turned Pretty. While the song is not yet officially released on streaming platforms, fans are speculating that a full album announcement may come during the American Music Awards on May 26.

Series star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss, a longtime Swiftie, called the synch a “perfect moment” she’s been waiting years to deliver. Editor Wendy Hallam Martin echoed the sentiment, saying the track fit the scene rhythmically and emotionally like “it was meant to be.”

- Advertisement -

Originally released in 2017, Reputation marked a bold turn in Swift’s career and topped the Billboard 200. Its lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” spent three weeks at No. 1. With this reimagined version now in the spotlight, fans eagerly await what Swift has planned next — and when the full Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will finally drop.