Beyoncé and Oprah Allegations: Trump’s Claims Clash with Campaign Reality in 2025

In a renewed online outburst, Donald Trump has reignited controversial claims that Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey were illegally paid millions to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election campaign. Despite the sensational tone of his Truth Social post over the weekend, no credible evidence has surfaced to back these allegations.

Trump alleged that Beyoncé received $11 million, while Oprah took $3 million, and other public figures like Rev. Al Sharpton were also paid for endorsements. However, campaign finance disclosures reviewed in 2025 reveal a different picture. Harris’ team paid Beyoncé’s company $165,000 for production costs at a Houston rally—far from the exaggerated sum Trump suggested. Similarly, Oprah’s media company received $1 million for a Detroit town hall event, covering staff and production—not a personal fee.

These types of payments are not illegal under federal law, as long as they are disclosed, and the costs align with fair-market value. There is no law preventing campaigns from compensating celebrities for their time or production involvement—so long as it’s transparent.

Trump’s repeated efforts to paint celebrity involvement in politics as corrupt continue to stir controversy, but campaign records—and statements from involved parties—offer clarity. With Beyoncé and Oprah declining direct comment, and Sharpton’s team firmly denying wrongdoing, the evidence favors transparency, not scandal.

As election narratives grow louder in 2025, separating fact from fiction has never been more essential—especially when music icons like Beyoncé become political targets.