Martin Garrix, Alesso & Shaun Farrugia Release Emotional EDM Anthem “Inside Our Hearts”

Martin Garrix, Alesso, and vocalist Shaun Farrugia come together for one of the most moving EDM collaborations of 2025 with “Inside Our Hearts”. This emotional yet high-energy single bridges festival-ready euphoria with deep introspection, proving that dance music can hit just as hard emotionally as it does physically.

Garrix and Alesso, both renowned for their melodic production and massive stage presence, craft a soundscape that’s both uplifting and grounded. Their layered synths, pulsing beats, and cinematic build-ups carry the DNA of modern EDM — but this time, there’s a softness woven in. Shaun Farrugia’s heartfelt vocals add the emotional gravity, making “Inside Our Hearts” feel more like a shared confession than a club track.

The lyrics explore the invisible weight we all carry, wrapped in the universal need for connection. It’s a track about vulnerability, memory, and resilience — the kind of song that stays with you long after the beat fades.

The accompanying music video builds on this tone with beautifully shot visuals that oscillate between joy and reflection. Faces in ecstatic movement meet quiet moments of intimacy, as light and shadow dance in sync with the track’s progression. The video becomes a mirror to the music: nostalgic, passionate, and achingly human.

“Inside Our Hearts” is more than a hit — it’s an EDM story told with sincerity. A rare collaboration that doesn’t just get people moving but also gets them feeling. Stream it now and let it echo where it matters most — inside your heart.