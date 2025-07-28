Sebastian Ingrosso and Celine Dion Unite for 2025 Anthem “A New Day”

2025 brings an unexpected but powerful musical fusion: EDM giant Sebastian Ingrosso, a core member of Swedish House Mafia, joins forces with the iconic Celine Dion for their first-ever collaboration, unveiling the emotionally charged single “A New Day.”

The track marks a significant moment in both artists’ careers. Ingrosso blends his signature progressive house energy with soaring orchestral synths and a cinematic drop, while Dion delivers a breathtaking vocal performance that embodies strength and emotional rebirth.

“A New Day” stands out not just for its production quality, but for its message. With lyrics reflecting on the courage it takes to begin again and the power of hope, the song resonates deeply with today’s global audience.

Sebastian Ingrosso shared:

“I wanted to create something that connects the electronic world with timeless pop vocals. Celine’s voice carries that message perfectly.”

Celine Dion added:

“This song is about finding light after darkness. It’s very personal, and I believe many will feel its truth.”

Already making waves across streaming platforms and dance charts, “A New Day” is set to become one of 2025’s standout anthems—uniting generations on dance floors and playlists alike.