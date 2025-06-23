Beyoncé Brings Out Jay-Z for Surprise “Crazy in Love” Reunion in Paris

Paris got a taste of musical history Sunday night (June 22) as Beyoncé brought out her husband Jay-Z during the final evening of her Cowboy Carter Tour stop at Stade de France. The moment marked the superstar couple’s first on-stage performance together in over six years — and one fans won’t soon forget.
Midway through her show, Beyoncé began the intro to their iconic 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”, then dramatically stepped aside as Jay-Z entered the stage, performing his full verse to a deafening crowd reaction. The surprise didn’t end there: Jay remained on stage for a mashup of “Drunk in Love” and “Partition”, and delivered his own solo moment with “N*as in Paris”**, the 2011 smash from his Watch the Throne album with Kanye West.
It was a homecoming of sorts for the track, and while Ye was not present, fellow celebs like Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, and Tina Knowles were spotted dancing enthusiastically in the VIP area.
Sunday’s performance concluded a three-night run in Paris (June 19, 21, 22), with Miley Cyrus joining Beyoncé for the live debut of “II Most Wanted” on opening night. But it was Jay-Z’s unexpected appearance that closed the international leg with a bang.
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era has blended country, pop, and hip-hop with political and cultural resonance. The tour now heads stateside, beginning with two Houston shows on June 28, before wrapping in Las Vegas on July 26.