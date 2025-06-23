Beyoncé Brings Out Jay-Z for Surprise “Crazy in Love” Reunion in Paris

Paris got a taste of musical history Sunday night (June 22) as Beyoncé brought out her husband Jay-Z during the final evening of her Cowboy Carter Tour stop at Stade de France. The moment marked the superstar couple’s first on-stage performance together in over six years — and one fans won’t soon forget.

Midway through her show, Beyoncé began the intro to their iconic 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”, then dramatically stepped aside as Jay-Z entered the stage, performing his full verse to a deafening crowd reaction. The surprise didn’t end there: Jay remained on stage for a mashup of “Drunk in Love” and “Partition”, and delivered his own solo moment with “N*as in Paris”**, the 2011 smash from his Watch the Throne album with Kanye West.

It was a homecoming of sorts for the track, and while Ye was not present, fellow celebs like Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, and Tina Knowles were spotted dancing enthusiastically in the VIP area.

- Advertisement -

Sunday’s performance concluded a three-night run in Paris (June 19, 21, 22), with Miley Cyrus joining Beyoncé for the live debut of “II Most Wanted” on opening night. But it was Jay-Z’s unexpected appearance that closed the international leg with a bang.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era has blended country, pop, and hip-hop with political and cultural resonance. The tour now heads stateside, beginning with two Houston shows on June 28, before wrapping in Las Vegas on July 26.