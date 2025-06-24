Mick Ralphs Dies at 81: Guitar Legend Behind Bad Company & Mott the Hoople Leaves Timeless Legacy

Mick Ralphs, the legendary guitarist and founding member of Bad Company and Mott the Hoople, has died at age 81, marking the end of an era for British rock. His death was confirmed by his bandmates on June 23, just months before Bad Company’s scheduled induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Known for crafting timeless rock anthems like “Can’t Get Enough”, “Feel Like Makin’ Love”, and “Ready for Love”, Ralphs was celebrated not only for his songwriting but for his instantly recognizable guitar sound. Paul Rodgers, his longtime collaborator, called him “an amazing and versatile guitarist” with “the greatest sense of humour,” adding that their last conversation was filled with laughter.

Ralphs’ career began with Mott the Hoople, where he helped shape the glam-rock era with hits like “All the Young Dudes.” But it was the formation of Bad Company in 1973 that cemented his legacy. Managed by Led Zeppelin’s Peter Grant and signed to Swan Song Records, the band’s debut album shot to No. 1 in the U.S., propelled by Ralphs’ masterful riffs and songwriting.

Despite suffering a debilitating stroke in 2016, Ralphs remained close to his bandmates and fans. Earlier in 2025, he expressed his joy at Bad Company’s long-overdue Hall of Fame induction, calling it “fantastic.”

Mick Ralphs is survived by his partner Susie Chavasse, two children, and three step-children. Though he’s gone, his music and influence endure—etched into the DNA of classic rock forever.