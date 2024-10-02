Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Sam Smith Reimagine “Ever New” for Transa Album

The legendary Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Grammy Award-winning artist Sam Smith have joined forces for a breathtaking new version of Glenn-Copeland’s classic track “Ever New.” Originally released in 1986 on the album Keyboard Fantasies, the reimagined version is part of the Red Hot Organization’s upcoming Transa compilation, which celebrates groundbreaking trans and non-binary artists.

Glenn-Copeland shared the emotional significance of this collaboration, saying, “When I wrote ‘Ever New,’ I had no idea it would touch so many hearts over so many decades. Now, this collaboration with the genius that is Sam Smith is actual proof that our lives are, indeed, made ever new.” The original track has resonated deeply with listeners, even being played at the birth of a fan’s child—just one example of its enduring impact.

The new version of “Ever New” is produced by Rob Moose and features organic instrumentation, including guitar, harp, and violin, creating a fresh yet intimate atmosphere that breathes new life into the song. Sam Smith, who called the experience a “true honor and privilege,” described their time recording with Glenn-Copeland as a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The Transa compilation, set for release on November 22, is a monumental project by the Red Hot Organization, known for using music to raise awareness and funds for various causes. This compilation brings together a diverse group of artists, including André 3000, Sade, and Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, to celebrate the creative power of trans and non-binary voices in music today.

With its blend of nostalgia and innovation, this reimagining of “Ever New” is not just a collaboration but a celebration of timeless art, proving that Glenn-Copeland’s music continues to inspire new generations of listeners.