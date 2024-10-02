Rich Homie Quan’s Cause of Death Confirmed as Accidental Overdose

Rapper Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, tragically passed away on September 5 at the age of 34 due to an accidental drug overdose, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed. The autopsy revealed that a lethal mix of fentanyl, alprazolam (Xanax), codeine, promethazine, and THC was present in the Atlanta native’s system.

Quan, known for his hit songs like “Lifestyle” and “Flex,” was discovered unresponsive in his Atlanta apartment by his girlfriend, Amber Williams, who immediately called for emergency services. Despite her efforts, the rapper was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital shortly after.

The medical examiner ruled out any foul play, stating that there was no sign of trauma or underlying medical issues that contributed to his death. It was ruled as an accidental overdose, with the mixture of fentanyl and alprazolam proving to be fatal.

Rich Homie Quan’s death shocked the hip-hop community, with many fellow artists paying tribute. Boosie Badazz, Playboi Carti, and Migos rapper Quavo expressed their grief on social media, with Boosie posting on X (formerly Twitter), “Never go forget yo smile n the way [you] talked n of course yo music.”

Quan’s influence on the Atlanta rap scene and his collaborations with major artists like Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Yo Gotti will forever be remembered. His family issued a heartfelt statement, recognizing Quan as a proud representative of Atlanta whose music touched lives around the world.

On September 17, the city of Atlanta held his funeral, declaring the day as “Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day” in honor of his contributions to the city’s vibrant hip-hop culture. Despite his untimely death, Rich Homie Quan’s legacy continues to resonate within the music industry and among fans across the globe.