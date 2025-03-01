Banks Returns With Off With Her Head—A Bold, Feature-Packed Electro-Pop Statement

Three years after her last full-length release, electro-pop powerhouse Banks makes a triumphant return with Off With Her Head, a striking 12-track album showcasing her most collaborative work to date. Featuring Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, French pop star Yseult, and soulful R&B vocalist Sampha, the record blends experimental production with raw lyricism, making for one of Banks’ boldest statements yet.

The album kicks off with “Guillotine,” an eerie opener that layers swelling arpeggiated synths with distorted electronic elements, culminating in the cutting lyric: “Put the tape on your mouth and your head on the block.” From there, the energy spikes with “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend” featuring Doechii, a deconstructed house track that allows the rapper’s dynamic delivery to shine over pulsating beats.

Midway through the album, Banks slows things down for an intimate stretch of storytelling. “Move” (feat. Yseult) offers a sensual duet with ethereal harmonies and a mesmerizing French verse, while “Best Friends” paints a heartbreaking picture of fading friendships over acoustic guitar, strings, and slowed-down 808s.

As the record nears its conclusion, “Make It Up” (feat. Sampha) pulls the listener back into Banks’ signature electro-pop realm, incorporating chopped vocal samples and layered synth melodies. The album closes on its powerful title track, “Off With Her Head,” where Banks delivers one of her most emotionally charged performances to date, seamlessly transitioning between soulful depth and delicate falsetto.

With Off With Her Head, Banks cements her reputation as a fearless artist willing to push the boundaries of electro-pop. The album is a rollercoaster of emotions, blending theatrical storytelling with forward-thinking production, making it a must-listen for both longtime fans and new listeners alike.