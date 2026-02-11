After nearly five years of anticipation since his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, Baby Keem has officially announced his sophomore project. Titled CA$INO, the 12-track album arrives on February 20 via pgLang, Eerie Times, and Columbia Records.

The announcement ends a period of relative quiet for the rapper, whose sporadic appearances—such as the 2023 hit “Leavemealone” with Fred again.. and a 2022 Coachella set—only heightened fan demand.

A Cinematic and Personal Prelude

To introduce the new era, Keem released a nearly ten-minute documentary titled “Booman I.” Co-produced by Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, the film blends studio footage with intimate home videos and interviews.

The documentary shifts the focus toward Keem’s roots, featuring conversations with his aunts, sisters, and his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. Lamar provides emotional context for the album, discussing the “warfare environment” of their upbringing and the psychological battle to break generational curses. The film concludes with a teaser of “Good Flirts,” a new collaboration between the two cousins.

Aesthetics and Collaborations

CA$INO adopts a vintage Las Vegas aesthetic, characterized by black-and-silver tones and jewelry-laden imagery. While the physical merchandise features dice-themed packaging, the official cover art utilizes a childhood photo of Keem, suggesting a pivot toward more vulnerable and introspective storytelling.

The album features a curated list of guest artists:

Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd: Appearing on “Good Flirts.“

Too $hort: Lending his signature style to “Sex Appeal.“

Che Ecru: Featured on the track “Tubi.“

‘CA$INO’ Official Tracklist

No Security
Ca$ino
Birds & The Bees
Good Flirts (ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd)
House Money
I Am Not A Lyricist
Sex Appeal (ft. Too $hort)
Tubi (ft. Che Ecru)
Highway 95 Pt. 2
Circus Circus Freestyle
Dramatic Girl
No Blame

The 2026 World Tour

Keem will support the release with an extensive international tour beginning this spring. The North American leg launches in Raleigh on April 15 and wraps up in Boston on June 7. Following the US dates, Keem will perform across the UK and Europe, with scheduled stops in London, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam.