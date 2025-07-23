Automatic Announce New Album Is It Now? with Dreamy Single “Mercury”

Los Angeles synth trio Automatic return with their highly anticipated new album Is It Now?, set for release on September 26, 2025, via Stones Throw Records. Known for their sharp post-punk electronics and introspective lyrics, this marks their first full-length release since 2022’s Excess.

Produced by Loren Humphrey—who’s worked with the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Cameron Winter—Is It Now? promises a more expansive, emotionally rich sound. The band, comprised of Izzy Glaudini, Lola Dompé, and Halle Saxon Gaines, continues to evolve their signature blend of retro-futuristic synth-pop and poetic reflection.

Their latest single, “Mercury,” follows last month’s release of the album’s title track and explores themes of resilience and beauty amidst chaos. As vocalist and synth player Glaudini explains, the song encourages listeners “not to fall into nihilism or cynicism,” but instead to embrace life’s mystery and spiritual dimensions. Crafted like a “dark lullaby,” Mercury swirls with dreamy textures, driving bass, and hypnotic synths that echo the emotional tension of modern times.

With a unique sonic palette and deeper philosophical undertones, Is It Now? is shaping up to be one of the standout alternative releases of 2025. Fans of forward-thinking synth music won’t want to miss this.

Is It Now? Tracklist:

1. Black Box

2. mq9

3. Mercury

4. Lazy

5. Country Song

6. Is It Now?

7. Don’t Wanna Dance

8. Smog Summer

9. The Prize

10. PlayBoi

11. Terminal (طرفي)