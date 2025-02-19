A$AP Rocky Acquitted in Shooting Case, Rihanna Celebrates With Emotional Tribute

A$AP Rocky is officially a free man after being acquitted on all charges in the shooting case involving former friend A$AP Relli (Terrell Ephron). The jury reached its not guilty verdict on Feb. 18 after just three hours of deliberation, bringing an end to the rapper’s high-profile legal battle.

The moment the verdict was read, Rocky leaped over the railing to embrace a tearful Rihanna, his longtime partner and mother of their two children, RZA and Riot. Moments later, Rihanna took to Instagram, expressing her gratitude:

“THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!”

Rocky, 36, had faced up to 24 years in prison after being accused of firing a handgun twice at Relli during a November 2021 incident near a Hollywood hotel. The trial lasted four weeks, with Rihanna supporting Rocky in its final days.

Following the verdict, Rocky took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a cryptic message:

“DON’T BE DUMB”

The phrase likely references his long-awaited fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb, which was originally slated for an August 2023 release. With the case behind him, fans are now eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Rocky’s career and personal life.