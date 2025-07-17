Ariana Grande Confirms Music Comeback Plans: “I’ll Never Abandon Singing”

Ariana Grande is making it clear: her music career is far from over. After months of speculation, the pop superstar has addressed fans directly via Instagram, reaffirming her deep connection to music despite her recent focus on acting. “Very silly of you all to assume… I plan to abandon singing,” Grande wrote, sharing a private clip from her 2024 Met Gala performance. “It is and has always been my lifeline.”

In early 2024, Grande released Eternal Sunshine, her seventh studio album, followed by Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead, an extended edition paired with a cinematic short film. Although she hasn’t taken the album — or 2020’s Positions — on tour, her presence on major stages hasn’t gone unnoticed. Highlights include appearances on Saturday Night Live and duets with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.

While she spent the latter half of 2024 filming Wicked: For Good, in which she stars as Glinda, Grande now hints at a return to live performances in 2025 — but on her terms. “It may not look exactly like it did before,” she admits, referencing the emotional toll of her last tour, “but I much prefer how it looks in my head.”

Her team echoed this sentiment in a statement to Rolling Stone, emphasizing that Ariana has never felt “more artistically free.” She’s enjoying the freedom to evolve, balancing ambitious roles with the music that remains at her core.

Though a full-scale tour hasn’t been confirmed, fans can expect to see her sing again soon — even if only for “a little.” In 2025, Ariana Grande is not stepping back; she’s simply stepping forward in a way that’s fully her own.