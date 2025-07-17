FKA twigs Drops Ethereal New Visual “Perfectly” From Eusexua

FKA twigs expands her bold artistic vision with “Perfectly,” the latest single and video from her 2025 album Eusexua. The hypnotic visual, directed by longtime collaborator Jordan Hemingway, is a minimalist yet emotionally charged celebration of movement and collective energy.

Set in a stark white studio, “Perfectly” captures twigs surrounded by members of her Eusexua community, moving with raw emotion and fluid precision. The stripped-down aesthetic highlights twigs’ signature ability to blend avant-garde performance with deeply personal storytelling.

This marks the latest visual chapter in the Eusexua rollout, following cinematic videos for the album’s title track, “Perfect Stranger,” the percussive “Drums of Death,” and “Childlike Things” — a haunting visual narrative starring Kevin Smith and written by acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

“Perfectly” underscores FKA twigs’ unmatched dedication to visual storytelling and her refusal to conform to commercial expectations. The choreography, costuming, and cinematography work in harmony to evoke vulnerability, strength, and spiritual transformation — themes that run throughout Eusexua.

Released in January 2025, Eusexua has been praised as twigs’ most emotionally intimate and sonically adventurous project yet. With every video release, she continues to build a multimedia world that challenges norms and embraces complexity, beauty, and truth.

“Perfectly” is more than just a music video — it’s a movement, an expression of unity and personal liberation. For fans and newcomers alike, this latest offering reaffirms why FKA twigs remains one of the most compelling and innovative artists of her generation.