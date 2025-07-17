Jane’s Addiction Implodes: Perry Farrell Sued by Bandmates Over Onstage Fight

In a dramatic fallout that’s rocked the alternative rock world, Jane’s Addiction has officially unraveled. In July 2025, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins filed a lawsuit against frontman Perry Farrell, following a violent onstage altercation in Boston during their short-lived reunion tour.

The legal complaint includes allegations of assault, battery, negligence, and breach of contract. According to the trio, Farrell’s increasingly erratic behavior — including performing intoxicated — led to the onstage clash and the abrupt end of their tour. Navarro, reportedly still suffering from long COVID, was the alleged target of an aggressive outburst that continued backstage.

The group claims they lost over $10 million in projected revenue, not only from canceled performances but also from a shelved album that would have marked their first studio release together since 1990.

- Advertisement -

Farrell quickly countered with a lawsuit of his own, accusing the band of launching a “years-long bullying campaign” and canceling the tour without his consent. He admits to a physical confrontation but describes it as a non-violent “body-check” triggered by Navarro’s overwhelming guitar volume. His legal team alleges that the real escalation came from Navarro and Avery backstage.

Amid the lawsuits, two new songs — Imminent Redemption and True Love — now stand as the last creative output of the classic Jane’s Addiction lineup. With both sides entrenched in legal warfare, fans are left with broken promises, canceled shows, and a likely permanent end to one of alternative rock’s most iconic bands.

This implosion not only signifies the band’s collapse but marks one of the most public and painful breakups in modern rock history.