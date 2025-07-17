Fire Engulfs Tomorrowland Main Stage—But the Beat Refuses to Stop

In a devastating development just two days before the kickoff of Tomorrowland 2025, the festival’s iconic Main Stage was completely destroyed by fire. Videos quickly surfaced online showing the stage engulfed in towering flames, sending shockwaves through the global dance music community.

Thankfully, organizers confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. “We can confirm that no one was harmed,” Tomorrowland stated across its social media platforms. The fire, which broke out unexpectedly, is currently under investigation. Authorities are treating it as accidental arson, and secondary fires were also reported and contained by local fire services.

- Advertisement -

While the cause remains unknown, the timing could not be worse. Initial optimism from Tomorrowland’s spokesperson Debby Wilmsen — who said “cancelling never occurred to us” — has given way to uncertainty. As of today, the final decision on whether the festival will proceed lies with Boom’s mayor, Jeroen Baert.

Despite the uncertainty, DreamVille — the festival’s sprawling on-site camping village — has officially opened its gates. Over 38,000 fans are expected to stay there, with activities tied to the Global Journey travel experience in Brussels and Antwerp continuing as planned.

Messages of support have poured in from artists. Charlotte de Witte, set to make history as the first artist to open and close the Main Stage, posted: “I’m speechless. My heart and thoughts go out to all of you in this hard moment.” Martin Garrix added: “Sending so much love and happy to hear everybody is safe.”

While the flames may have brought down the Main Stage, the Tomorrowland spirit is proving harder to extinguish. Organizers continue working around the clock to rebuild or reimagine — and fans remain hopeful the music will go on.