Ariana Grande & Frankie Drop ‘Hotel Rock Bottom’: A Dazzling Sibling Pop Anthem

In 2025, pop powerhouse Ariana Grande surprises fans with a first-ever official collaboration with her brother, dynamic performer Frankie Grande, on the brand-new single “Hotel Rock Bottom.” It’s a richly theatrical pop anthem that blends raw emotion with a glittery 80s-inspired synth-pop sound.

The track is a metaphorical deep dive into emotional lows and the courage to rise again. With piercing lyrics, irresistible hooks, and a soundscape dripping with neon drama, “Hotel Rock Bottom” transforms heartbreak into a glamorous escape. Imagine a fictional hotel where feelings linger endlessly—until you’re brave enough to check out.

The sibling synergy is undeniable. Frankie’s Broadway flair meets Ariana’s pop precision, resulting in a track that feels both deeply personal and unapologetically bold. Produced by A-list pop hitmakers, the song’s lush arrangement and haunting melodies are bound to leave a lasting impression.

Frankie explains, “‘Hotel Rock Bottom’ is about those moments of feeling lost, but knowing it’s time to rise again. Sharing this with Ariana made it unforgettable.”

Ariana adds, “Creating this with Frankie was such a gift. It’s raw, dramatic, and honest—just how we imagined it.”

Accompanying the single is a cinematic music video bursting with surreal visuals, vintage glam, and a hint of Broadway magic—perfectly capturing the song’s moody brilliance.

“Hotel Rock Bottom” is now streaming on all major platforms.