Rosé and Bruno Mars Light Up LA with Surprise Duet of “Apt.” at Blackpink’s Deadline Tour

In a showstopping moment that’s already going viral, Rosé electrified fans by bringing out Bruno Mars during Blackpink’s second Los Angeles concert at SoFi Stadium. The unexpected duet happened mid-set when the duo performed their sultry 2024 collaboration, “Apt.,” live for the very first time.

The pair dazzled the crowd with effortless chemistry, sharing vocals on the flirty chorus and donning matching satin jackets that added to the aesthetic. As the chorus hit, the stage burst into color with confetti and an impromptu dance celebration led by Blackpink’s powerhouse team of backup dancers.

The performance is part of Blackpink’s highly anticipated Deadline world tour—marking their long-awaited reunion after nearly two years. The tour began in Seoul and features 18 global stops, including North America’s biggest cities and a headline show at Tokyo Dome in early 2026.

Just days before the LA show, Blackpink dropped a surprise new single, “Jump,” which debuted at their opening Seoul concert. Produced by Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums, the track has already climbed streaming charts.

Rolling Stone hailed the LA concert as “a full-circle celebration of pop supremacy,” praising the group’s ability to recapture their signature energy while leveling up their sound and stage production.

With a guest appearance from Bruno Mars and a chart-ready single already fueling momentum, Blackpink’s Deadline tour isn’t just a reunion—it’s a global takeover. Expect more surprises as the tour rolls on.

