American Idol’s Robin Kaye & Husband Thomas Deluca Tragically Killed in Home Invasion

In a devastating turn for the music industry, longtime American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas Deluca, were found dead in their Encino, Los Angeles home in what police are calling a double homicide.

Authorities responded to a welfare check on July 10, only to discover blood outside the couple’s $4.5 million residence. Inside, both Kaye and Deluca were found with fatal gunshot wounds in separate rooms. According to LAPD reports, there were no signs of forced entry, despite an initial burglary call.

A suspect, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, was arrested shortly after. Police allege he attempted to burglarize the home, fatally shooting the couple after they unexpectedly returned.

Kaye, 70, was a cherished figure in television music, contributing to American Idol for 15 seasons. Her credits also include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Miss Universe, and The Singing Bee. Her husband, Deluca, also 70, was an accomplished artist in his own right—recording albums like Down to the Wire and composing for artists including Kid Rock and Micky Dolenz.

A representative from American Idol issued a heartfelt tribute: “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009. She was deeply respected and loved by everyone she worked with.”

The sudden loss of two influential creatives has shaken the entertainment world, with fans and colleagues expressing grief and disbelief over the senseless act. Their legacy in music will not be forgotten.