Alice Cooper Strikes Back with “Up All Night” — A Venomous Return to Shock Rock Glory

Alice Cooper is wide awake—and ready to bite. With his latest single “Up All Night”, the shock rock icon reclaims his sinister throne, delivering a fierce, cinematic track that resurrects the eerie energy of his earliest work. It’s the sound of a legend sharpening his fangs once more.

Reuniting with his original band for the first time in decades, Cooper injects raw, theatrical venom into every riff and lyric. “Up All Night” isn’t just a throwback—it’s a reinvention. Hypnotic guitars slash through a haze of psychedelic textures, while his venomous vocals narrate a twisted tale that’s equal parts mythology and nightmare.

Described as a cobra in sonic form, the track coils with menace and strikes with precision. Its atmosphere is suffocating, the tone sarcastic, the presence undeniably Alice. This isn’t safe, mainstream rock—it’s rebellious, gleefully dark, and deliberately unsettling. It’s pure glam horror, reimagined for a new generation.

The track serves as a foretaste of Cooper’s upcoming studio album, “The Revenge of Alice Cooper”, and though no official music video accompanies it yet, the song’s rich narrative conjures vivid images of cryptic rituals and shadowy figures. It’s storytelling by sound—a haunted house built with distortion pedals and snarling lyrics.

With “Up All Night”, Cooper proves that shock rock is far from dead. It’s lurking in the shadows—alive, snarling, and still ready to strike.

