Kaytranada and Justice Announce 2025 Arena Tour Across North America

Kaytranada and Justice are joining forces this fall for a massive North American arena tour that promises to electrify the live electronic music scene. Announced this week, the 13-date co-headlining run kicks off October 16 in Vancouver and concludes November 16 in Miami, lighting up major cities including Seattle, Oakland, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Atlanta along the way.

This epic collaboration builds on the momentum the two acts have generated over the past year. Fans may recall that Kaytranada and Justice shared the stage at Miami’s III Points Festival last October. Since then, Kaytranada dropped a standout remix of Justice’s “Neverender,” featuring Tame Impala — a track that further fueled anticipation for a larger project.

Justice are currently riding high on the success of their 2024 album Hyperdrama, which includes highlights like “Mannequin Love” with The Flints and “Afterimage” featuring Rimon. Kaytranada, never one to slow down, recently delivered fresh remixes for FLO’s “The Mood” and Justine Skye’s “Oh Lala,” following his 2024 album Timeless.

Ticket presales open July 22 at 10 a.m. local time via the official tour website. General sales begin July 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans are keeping an eye on a possible Los Angeles stop, hinted at by a mysterious TBA slot on the official tour poster.

This tour is shaping up to be a monumental event for fans of genre-defying beats and world-class production. Don’t miss the chance to experience two of electronic music’s most iconic innovators live on one stage.

Kaytranada and Justice Tour Dates :

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 22 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena

Nov. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 16 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center