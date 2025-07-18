Nine Inch Nails Return With First Single in Five Years, ‘As Alive as You Need Me to Be’ From Tron: Ares

Nine Inch Nails have officially returned with a powerful new project: the original motion picture soundtrack for the highly anticipated sci-fi epic Tron: Ares. The album, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, is set for release on September 19, 2025 via Interscope Records. It marks the first full-length Nine Inch Nails release since Ghosts V and VI dropped in 2020.

The soundtrack’s lead single, “As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” is already making waves among fans, offering a dark, emotional glimpse into the cinematic world of Tron: Ares. It’s the first official Nine Inch Nails track since their 2021 collaboration with Health on “Isn’t Everyone,” and a clear evolution in sound that reflects Reznor and Ross’s ever-expanding influence on modern film music.

Tron: Ares continues the iconic franchise, following in the footsteps of the original 1982 Tron scored by Wendy Carlos and 2010’s Tron: Legacy featuring Daft Punk. The third installment is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Hasan Minhaj. The film hits theaters on October 10, 2025.

In addition to the new soundtrack, Nine Inch Nails are currently on the Peel It Back Tour and will headline the inaugural Future Ruins festival this November, curated by Reznor and Ross themselves.

With haunting synths, atmospheric intensity, and signature industrial grit, the Tron: Ares soundtrack promises to be a defining release of 2025. Whether you’re a fan of the Tron universe or long-awaited NIN music, this is a moment worth marking on the calendar.

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be