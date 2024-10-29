Alejandro Sanz Releases New Single ‘Palmeras en el Jardín’ Reflecting on Love and Letting Go

Alejandro Sanz is back with a powerful new single, Palmeras en el Jardín, a ballad that reflects on love, distance, and the end of a relationship. Released on October 25 as the lead track from his upcoming album, the song has already captivated audiences across all streaming platforms. As Sanz’s first release since signing with Sony Music Entertainment, Palmeras en el Jardín is a poetic journey inspired by his recent separation from Rachel Valdés, with whom he shared a four-year relationship.

Collaborating with renowned producers Casta (known for work with Karol G and Manuel Turizo) and Spreadlof (who has collaborated with Shakira, Rosalía, and Sebastián Yatra), Sanz delivers a track filled with emotional depth and signature Latin ballad style. The song addresses the reality of long-distance love between Madrid and Havana, a hurdle that ultimately led to the separation. In Palmeras en el Jardín, Sanz touches on the theme of moving on, capturing both nostalgia and acceptance.

The official video, shot between Madrid and Miami and directed by Greg Ohrel and Réne Pérez (Residente), adds visual depth to the song’s emotional storyline. Fresh off receiving a prestigious Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award, Alejandro Sanz, Spain’s most awarded Latin Grammy artist, shows once again why his music resonates across generations.

Watch it on top.