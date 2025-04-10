Ahmed Spins & Elderbrook Release Soul-Stirring Collaboration “Waterfall”

Moroccan DJ and producer Ahmed Spins makes a triumphant return with his first release in nearly three years, the stunningly emotive “Waterfall,” featuring GRAMMY-winning vocalist and producer Elderbrook. Released just in time for a highly anticipated Coachella performance, the track marks a deeply felt evolution in Ahmed’s sonic journey—melding minimalism, melody, and raw emotion in one unforgettable package.

Opening with a soft, cinematic piano motif, “Waterfall” gradually swells with intensity as Elderbrook’s unmistakable vocals glide into focus. With lyrics reflecting the highs and lows of human experience, the track builds toward a euphoric crescendo of rhythm and melody that captures the cathartic power of dance music. Equal parts reflective and rapturous, it’s a track designed to echo across festival fields and intimate venues alike.

“‘Waterfall’ is a timeless creation,” says Ahmed Spins. “It took two years of refining and emotional dedication. This song is a testament to the beauty of patience and passion.”

Elderbrook adds, “When I realized ‘Waterfall’ rhymed with ‘high and low,’ it became a perfect metaphor for what the song is about. I’m really proud of how it turned out.”

The track follows the massive success of Ahmed’s “Anchor Point” EP, released on MoBlack Records, which amassed over 100 million Spotify streams and established him as a unique voice in the melodic house scene. Though “Waterfall” is only his third official release, each track in his discography is carefully curated—intentional, emotional, and resonant.

As a co-founder of the influential Deep House Bible platform—part community, part label, part global event brand—Ahmed Spins has built a strong reputation beyond the booth. Now, with a renewed creative vision, he’s debuting “Waterfall” live at Coachella 2025, performing two weekends in the legendary Yuma Tent, known for its finely tuned sound system and underground energy.

“Waterfall” is more than a track—it’s a sonic return, a celebration of emotional depth, and a signal of what’s next for both artists. A slow-burning anthem crafted with love, it’s destined to find a permanent place in the hearts of melodic house lovers around the world.

Ahmed Spins’s forthcoming dates:

Apr 11 – Coachella (Yuma Tent) – Palm Springs, CA

Apr 11 – Zenyara – Palm Springs, CA

Apr 18 – Coachella (Yuma Tent) – Palm Springs, CA

Apr 18 – Zenyara – Palm Springs, CA

May 03 – Abracadabra – Miami, FL

May 10 – Provincetown II (Boat Party) – Boston, MA

May 15 – Marquee (Low Key) – Las Vegas, NV

May 17 – EDC Las Vegas (Stereobloom Stage) – Las Vegas, NV

May 18 – EDC Las Vegas (Planet X Bionic Jungle Stage) – Las Vegas, NV

Jun 07 – Marvellous Island Festival – Torcy, FR

Jun 08 – Extrema Outdoor Festival – Antwerp, BE

Jun 20 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

Jun 21 – Electric Forest – Rothbury, MI

Elderbrook’s forthcoming dates:

Apr 09 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

Apr 10 – Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 11 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Apr 13 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

Apr 16 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

Apr 17 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Apr 18 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

Apr 18 – Sound-Bar – Chicago, IL

Apr 19 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

Apr 22 – Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

Apr 23 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

Apr 24 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

Apr 26 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

Apr 26 – New City Gas – Montreal, QC

Apr 29 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

Apr 30 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA