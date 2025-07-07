Afrojack, Martin Garrix & David Guetta Drop Historic Collab “Our Time” with Amél

In one of the most anticipated moments in electronic music history, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, and David Guetta officially join forces for the first time on the powerful new single “Our Time”, alongside breakout producer Amél. Released via Spinnin’ Records, the track premiered recently during an electrifying set in Ibiza and is now ready to take over the global charts.

Years in the making, “Our Time” isn’t just a collaboration—it’s a celebration of friendship, creative evolution, and generational legacy. Afrojack, who mentored Garrix early in his career, and Guetta, a longtime champion of both, reflect on a journey filled with milestones. Now, with the addition of Amél’s fresh sonic perspective, the track signals a bold leap into the future.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of this project,” Afrojack shared. “This release brings together four generations—it’s a story of where we came from and where we’re going. This is our time.”

With a perfect blend of euphoric drops, emotional builds, and high-voltage energy, “Our Time” resonates with long-time fans and new listeners alike. It’s more than nostalgia—it’s the soundtrack of an evolving scene still defined by collaboration and unity.