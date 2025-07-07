Matt Cameron Departs Pearl Jam After 27 Years: A Legacy of Rhythm and Brotherhood

A major chapter in rock history has come to a close. Matt Cameron, the powerhouse drummer behind Pearl Jam for nearly three decades, has officially parted ways with the band. In an emotional message shared via social media, Cameron confirmed: “After 27 amazing years, I’ve stepped down from the drum throne of the incredible Pearl Jam.”

While no official reason for his departure has been provided, Cameron expressed deep gratitude to Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, and Stone Gossard, calling his time with the band “the opportunity of a lifetime.” His message radiated appreciation—for the friendships, creativity, and global fanbase that defined his journey.

Pearl Jam responded with heartfelt words, calling Cameron “a force” and “a musical hero,” reflecting on their early ties in the Seattle scene. Before officially joining in 1998, Cameron had collaborated with the band on early demos and shared stages with them during his tenure with Soundgarden and the iconic Temple of the Dog project.

Over the years, Cameron’s influence went far beyond drumming—contributing to songwriting and shaping the band’s sound through albums, tours, and pivotal moments. Pearl Jam recently wrapped up their Dark Matter tour and, while no upcoming live shows are scheduled, Eddie Vedder is set to appear at Ohana Festival in September with his solo band, The Earthlings.

As one era ends, fans are left with a legacy of rhythm, passion, and brotherhood—Matt Cameron’s beat will echo on.