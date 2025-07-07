David Guetta, Bonnie Tyler & Hypaton Unite Generations with Electrifying Hit “Together”

In 2025, one of the most unexpected collaborations in electronic music has taken the spotlight. Global superstar David Guetta, the rising EDM force Hypaton, and the legendary voice of Bonnie Tyler have joined forces for the electrifying single “Together.”

At the heart of the track lies Tyler’s iconic raspy voice, instantly recognizable from timeless classics like “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Her emotional delivery provides a bold contrast to Guetta and Hypaton’s vibrant, high-energy production—a sonic blend of modern EDM beats and retro synth textures.

More than just a club banger, “Together” is a heartfelt anthem of connection across eras, styles, and generations. As Guetta himself shared, “It’s more than a song—it’s a bridge. Music unites us, and that’s what we set out to capture.”

- Advertisement -

Premiered live at major 2025 festivals, the track has already set social media abuzz, especially for Tyler’s striking return to the global stage. Fans across all ages have embraced the unique chemistry between the three artists.

The release is accompanied by a dynamic music video emphasizing togetherness in a divided world—bringing visual life to the song’s unifying message.

“Together” proves that music knows no age and that unexpected partnerships often create the most lasting impact.

David Guetta, Hypaton, Bonnie Tyler – Together