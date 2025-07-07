BLACKPINK Ignites Goyang Stadium With ‘JUMP’ in Deadline World Tour 2025 Kickoff

BLACKPINK officially kicked off their Deadline World Tour with two spectacular nights at Goyang Sports Complex on July 5 and 6, marking their first full-group performance in nearly three years. The sold-out shows drew an astonishing 78,000 fans and proved yet again why BLACKPINK are global icons of K-pop.

Opening with signature hits like Kill This Love and Pink Venom, the group instantly set the stadium ablaze with charisma and high-octane stage presence. The crowd roared through each set, but the true highlight came with the live debut of their brand-new track “JUMP.” Bursting with intense choreography and a pounding beat, the performance was nothing short of electrifying—ushering in a new sonic direction for the group.

Beyond the group numbers, each member took the spotlight with solo stages reflecting their personal musical evolution. These performances weren’t just filler—they showcased years of individual growth during their time apart, from ballads to hip-hop and pop fusion.

What made this concert unique was BLACKPINK’s complete creative control. The members were hands-on with every production element—from stage layout to costume design and visual effects—making the show feel deeply authentic.

Awe-inspiring visuals, drone art, synchronized lasers, and fireworks amplified the stadium experience, creating an unforgettable sensory overload. With a world-class band and dancers who’ve previously worked with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, the show felt more like a cultural spectacle than a concert.

Next stops include Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo, and more as BLACKPINK brings Deadline to 16 cities across 31 shows worldwide. With “JUMP” signaling a bold new era, BLACKPINK isn’t just back—they’re rewriting the rules of K-pop once again.