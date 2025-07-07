Sabrina Carpenter and Duran Duran Electrify BST Hyde Park 2025 With Iconic ’80s Collab

Sabrina Carpenter lit up London’s BST Hyde Park with two sold-out nights, but it was Sunday’s surprise collaboration that made headlines. As the moon rose, she teased the crowd with a howl and a promise: “I thought it might be fun if I brought out some friends of mine from the U.K.” Moments later, the legendary Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran stormed the stage, launching into their 1982 hit “Hungry Like the Wolf.”

Fans went wild as Carpenter joined in on harmonies and even led a verse, bridging the gap between pop generations with style and energy. The audience, already howling on cue, brought the moment to a euphoric peak as the trio embraced the timelessness of the ‘80s anthem.

The collaboration showcased Carpenter’s reverence for pop history, while still owning the stage in her own right. She continues her Short n’ Sweet tour before headlining Lollapalooza Chicago on August 3. Her new album Man’s Best Friend drops August 29, promising fresh material just a year after her 2024 breakout.

In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, Carpenter explained her decision to release new music so quickly: “Why would I wait three years just for the sake of waiting? It’s all about what feels right.”