Zuckerberg’s AI Dream Team: Meta’s $10B Bet on Superintelligence

In a bold move to lead the future of artificial general intelligence (AGI), Mark Zuckerberg is assembling a top-tier “AI Dream Team” inside Meta — and he’s not cutting corners. According to Bloomberg, Zuckerberg is investing over $10 billion and bringing in Alexander Wang, founder of Scale AI, to join Meta’s elite AGI unit.

AGI refers to AI systems that match or surpass human-level capabilities — a tech holy grail that could change everything from business operations to consumer apps. Zuckerberg’s plan? Make Meta the first to reach that milestone.

Frustrated by Meta’s previous lag in AI, Zuckerberg has personally met with leading AI engineers and researchers, hosting private gatherings in Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto. He’s now hand-picking about 50 experts to join the secretive “superintelligence” division. The group will work in close proximity to him at Meta’s Menlo Park HQ — a sign of just how seriously he’s taking this.

Once operational, this new tech will integrate into Meta’s ecosystem — from its social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp to AI-powered tools, chatbots, and even smart devices like Ray-Ban AI glasses.

The partnership with Scale AI marks one of Meta’s largest independent investments yet. Wang’s company specializes in AI tools for government and enterprise, and his joining Meta’s AGI initiative adds heavyweight credibility.

Zuckerberg’s vision is clear: outpace rivals and make AGI the backbone of Meta’s future. With unprecedented funding, top talent, and personal oversight, Meta’s superintelligence team might just reshape the future of artificial intelligence.