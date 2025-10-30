Nintendo is giving The Legend of Zelda fans something truly legendary — and it’s not another Tears of the Kingdom update.

The gaming giant has announced its first-ever physical soundtrack release in the United States, teaming up with Laced Records to bring the sweeping, emotional score of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to vinyl for the very first time.

The soundtrack — one of gaming’s most iconic in recent memory — will arrive on June 19, 2026, in two editions: a 34-track 2xLP set and a massive 130-track 8xLP box set.

A Vinyl Dream from the Kingdom of Hyrule

The 8-LP collector’s edition is an ode to the artistry of the game. Each record comes pressed on blue and gold splatter vinyl, with archival artwork from the development team adorning each sleeve. The discs are housed in a rigid blue-and-gold slipcase, creating a collectible that looks as good as it sounds.

All 130 tracks have been specially remastered for vinyl, covering every moment of the game’s soundscape — from Manaka Kataoka’s delicate piano motifs to Yasuaki Iwata’s tension-filled battle themes and Hajime Wakai’s atmospheric field music.

For fans who prefer something lighter, the 2-LP edition features 34 curated tracks, including favorites like “Overworld (Day),” “Great Fairy Fountain,” and “Hyrule Castle.”

Both editions are now available to pre-order from Laced Records, the My Nintendo Store, and select Nintendo retail locations, including Nintendo New York and Nintendo San Francisco.

Nintendo Opens the Vinyl Vault

While vinyl releases of Nintendo soundtracks have existed in Japan for years, this marks the first time the company has officially released a soundtrack for sale in the United States.

Nintendo’s Bill Trinen spoke to Variety about the move, saying:

“This is about understanding the demand for physical soundtracks in the U.S. and bringing video game music to a broader audience.”

It’s a notable shift for Nintendo, a company historically cautious about music licensing and physical releases. But with Breath of the Wild’s score celebrated as one of the most innovative in modern gaming, the decision makes sense.

Composed for Adventure

Few game soundtracks have captured the spirit of exploration like Breath of the Wild. From the quiet minimalism of its piano-led overworld themes to the intensity of “Guardian Battle,” its music mirrors the vast emotional range of Link’s journey across Hyrule.

The soundtrack, composed by Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata, Hajime Wakai, and Soshi Abe, redefined how music could interact dynamically with open-world gameplay. The vinyl release allows fans to experience that dynamic range in a new, tangible form.

From Switch to Turntable

Nintendo fans can already stream Breath of the Wild’s music via Nintendo Music, a smart-device app available for Nintendo Switch Online members. But for collectors, this vinyl release hits differently — a true celebration of gaming’s artistry that bridges nostalgia and modern craftsmanship.

With its lush packaging and carefully curated tracklist, it’s not just a soundtrack — it’s a time capsule of modern gaming’s most beloved world.

Pre-Order Details

🎧 Release Date: June 19, 2026

💿 Editions:

8xLP Box Set — $195 / £145 — 130 tracks, blue & gold splatter vinyl, slipcase box

2xLP Set — $49 / £36 — 34 curated tracks, blue & white marble vinyl

📦 Where to Buy: LacedRecords.com, My Nintendo Store, select Nintendo retail stores

🌍 Availability: Limited edition colored and standard black vinyl versions

Fan Reactions: “Take My Rupees, Nintendo!”

The announcement has already sent waves through the Zelda fandom. Collectors and audiophiles alike are calling the set a “holy grail” for Nintendo enthusiasts.

On X, one fan wrote:

“We’ve been waiting decades for Nintendo to take video game music seriously — and they’re doing it in the most beautiful way possible.”

Another added:

“That gold and blue box might actually outshine my Master Sword.”

FAQ Section

1. When is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vinyl soundtrack releasing?

Both the 8xLP and 2xLP sets will be released on June 19, 2026.

2. Where can I pre-order the vinyl?

Pre-orders are available through Laced Records, My Nintendo Store, and select Nintendo retail locations.

3. How many tracks are on the vinyl?

The 8xLP box set includes 130 tracks, while the 2xLP edition features 34 highlights from the full soundtrack.