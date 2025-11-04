Baton Rouge rapper Young Bleed, one of the defining voices of No Limit Records, has died at 51. His eldest son, Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton, confirmed the news on social media, revealing that the artist passed away on November 1 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

“RIP to the biggest legend I know… Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here,” wrote Clifton on Instagram.

Clifton explained that his father collapsed after an appearance at a Verzuz event featuring members of No Limit and Cash Money Records, later dying from complications despite a week in the hospital. He added that Young Bleed had been managing high blood pressure but had no major health issues before the incident.

Young Bleed was born Glenn Reed Clifton Jr. in Baton Rouge and began rapping at the age of nine. He joined local hip-hop collective Concentration Camp alongside fellow Louisiana MC C-Loc, eventually catching the attention of Master P after appearing on C-Loc’s “A Fool.” Master P remixed the track for his 1997 film I’m Bout It under the title “How Ya Do Dat”, which became a southern rap anthem and launched Young Bleed’s national career.

His debut album, My Balls and My Word (1998), topped Billboard’s Hip-Hop/R&B chart and sold over half a million copies, marking one of No Limit’s most successful releases. He later released My Own (1999) on Priority Records, before founding his own label Da’tention Home Records, and later Trap Door Entertainment, through which he continued releasing independent projects.

Across the 2000s and 2010s, Bleed remained a mentor figure within southern hip-hop, collaborating with younger artists and maintaining his distinct, soulful delivery. His final album, Dare’ Iza’ God, arrived in 2022.

In a review of his 2011 release for Tech N9ne’s Strange Lane, Pitchfork’s David Drake praised Young Bleed’s storytelling, writing that he “emphasizes the individualism, agency, and nobility of the street soldier, weaving a universal story of hustle and struggle.”

Shortly before his death, Master P shared a heartfelt post, writing:

“@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love each other while we here! Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door.”

Young Bleed leaves behind a legacy as one of Baton Rouge’s most influential rap pioneers — a bridge between Louisiana’s underground grit and the national rise of southern hip-hop.