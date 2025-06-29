The White Stripes Celebrate 20 Years of Get Behind Me Satan with Stunning Stop-Motion “Red Rain” Video

The White Stripes have unveiled an official video for “Red Rain”, released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of their landmark 2005 album, Get Behind Me Satan. The video arrives ahead of a special reissue and just months before the band’s long-awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this November.

Directed by Conor Callahan and produced by Audg Fenter, the video adopts a striking stop-motion aesthetic, pieced together using approximately 5,980 miniature bricks bound with royal icing. At the heart of the video are Super7 figures of Jack and Meg White, directly inspired by the original Satan album cover. Playful and highly stylized, the visual blends handcrafted charm with cinematic tension.

The classic red, white, and black color palette makes a bold return, with the symbolic “red rain” forming a small pool at the feet of the animated duo. A standout sequence features a leaf floating in a stone birdbath, joined by fluttering white birds — delicate touches that enrich the dreamlike, handmade universe.

Although “Red Rain” is not a new release, it stands as one of the more intense, standout tracks from Get Behind Me Satan, which won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Album. Now, it returns to the spotlight with a video that is both a tribute and a creative reinvention.

The limited 20th-anniversary vinyl edition drops via Third Man Records on June 27: a 2LP set featuring one red vinyl and one clear disc with black-and-red swirls.

Though the White Stripes disbanded in 2011, this release reminds fans why their legacy endures. Meanwhile, Jack White continues his solo career, having just wrapped up the No Name tour and announcing slots at festivals including Bourbon & Beyond, Riot Fest, and CBGB Festival.