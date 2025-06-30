Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury 2025 Headline Set Proves She’s the Voice of a Generation

Olivia Rodrigo didn’t just headline Glastonbury 2025 — she took ownership of the Pyramid Stage and carved her name into its legend.

Just three years after her debut at the Other Stage, the 22-year-old delivered a blistering, emotionally-charged performance that captured everything Gen Z loves about her. From the opening punch of “Obsessed” to the cathartic anthem “Get Him Back!”, Rodrigo’s set was a masterclass in balancing raw vulnerability with unshakable confidence.

But the night’s most unforgettable moment came when she introduced Robert Smith of The Cure, calling him “probably the greatest songwriter to come out of England.” Their haunting duet of “Just Like Heaven” followed by “Friday I’m In Love” was not only a bold homage, but a historic handoff between musical generations.

- Advertisement -

Why It Mattered:

Genre-Bending Setlist: Rodrigo blurred the lines between alt-rock and pop with seamless transitions between “Brutal” and “Drivers License.”

Surprise Collaborations: A weekend that already included Ed Sheeran in London ended with Robert Smith at Glasto.

Emotional Resonance: Her tribute to English music — and her very public affection for British actor Louis Partridge — gave fans an even more personal connection.

Rodrigo’s Glastonbury 2025 performance wasn’t just another headlining gig. It was a coming-of-age ceremony in front of 100,000 fans and millions online — a moment of pop history in real-time.