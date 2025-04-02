Wet Leg Announce New Album Moisturizer – A Bold Evolution of Their Sound

Wet Leg is back, and they’re bringing the heat. After teasing their return, the UK indie darlings have officially announced their sophomore album, Moisturizer, set for release on July 11, 2025, via Domino. The follow-up to their explosive 2022 self-titled debut promises a fresh take on their signature sound, blending dance-punk energy with their unmistakable indie charm.

Leading the charge is the electrifying single “Catch These Fists,” an anthem that showcases Wet Leg’s ability to craft infectious hooks with razor-sharp edge. The track’s music video, filmed on their home turf in the Isle of Wight, encapsulates their quirky aesthetic and raw energy.

For Moisturizer, the band once again teamed up with renowned producer Dan Carey. The creative process unfolded in Southwold in early 2024, where the group balanced intense writing sessions with late-night horror movie marathons. “We were just kind of having fun and exploring,” says Hester Chambers, reflecting on the experience. Rhian Teasdale adds, “We focused on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It felt natural writing the second record together.”

With a reputation for high-energy performances and sharp wit, Wet Leg’s Moisturizer is set to solidify their place at the forefront of the UK indie scene. As anticipation builds, fans can expect a thrilling blend of punk spirit, danceable rhythms, and the duo’s signature cheeky lyricism.

Stay tuned for more updates, and in the meantime, dive into “Catch These Fists” to get a taste of what’s coming next from Wet Leg.

MoisturizerTracklist:

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home