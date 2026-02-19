While the band’s recent EP “Days of Ash” tackled the heavy realities of global conflict, U2 is already signaling a dramatic tonal shift for their next full-length studio project. Frontman Bono and a “rebuilt” Larry Mullen Jr. have confirmed that the follow-up to 2017’s Songs of Experience will trade lamentation for celebration, aiming to capture a “carnival vibe” in an increasingly anxious world.

A Wealth of New Material

Speaking with the band’s official fanzine, Propaganda, Bono revealed the sheer scale of U2’s current creative output. The band has been prolific since concluding their 40-date Sphere residency in March 2024, with more than 25 songs currently under serious consideration for upcoming projects.

Bono emphasized that these new tracks stand in stark contrast to the somber themes of their latest work. The goal for the new LP is to create “defiantly joyful” music that serves as a necessary counterweight to the headlines.

“You can only kick at the darkness for so long,” Bono explained. “We’re going to try and make the light brighter real soon… Serious fun is required. We can’t always be letting the bad news drown out the good news.”

- Advertisement -

The Return of the Founder

The most vital component of this new era is the return of Larry Mullen Jr. behind the drum kit. After a prolonged absence due to neck surgery—which saw Bram van den Berg subbing in during the Vegas residency—Mullen is officially back in the recording room.

Bono described the atmosphere during these sessions as electric, noting that Mullen’s playing remains as innovative as ever. For the drummer, the road back involved a sober realization that he is “not invincible.” To ensure his longevity, Mullen has overhauled his physical approach to the instrument.

Key Changes to Mullen’s Performance Style:

Ergonomic Redesign: Adjusting the height and placement of his drum kit components.

Seating Position: Modifying how he sits to alleviate pressure on his neck and spine.

Intentionality: Trading his historically intense, high-impact style for a more relaxed, sustainable technique.

Towards a “Carnival” Atmosphere

This new technical “ease” seems to mirror the band’s musical direction. Bono described the desired energy for the upcoming album as a shared experience between the band and their audience—a “carnival atmosphere” where the music reflects not just where the world is, but where people want it to be.

- Advertisement -

While the band has not yet set a formal release date, Propaganda reports that the album is “not far behind.” With 25 contenders on the table and the original lineup fully intact, U2 appears ready to prioritize the “good news” in their next chapter.