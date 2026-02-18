The legendary Irish rock band U2 has once again stepped into the political fray with the surprise release of a new EP titled Days of Ash. Comprising five songs and a poignant poem, the collection serves as a stark, urgent commentary on global crises, spanning from the streets of Minneapolis to the frontlines of Ukraine and the West Bank. The band describes these tracks as “six postcards from a present we’d rather not inhabit.”

A Global Tapestry of Resistance

U2 utilizes Days of Ash to chronicle specific human stories caught in the crossfire of systemic violence and war. In “American Obituary,” the band recounts the tragic death of Renee Good in Minneapolis at the hands of ICE agents. Meanwhile, “Song of the Future” honors Sarina Esmailzadeh, the young Iranian student killed by security forces during the 2022 protests following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini.

The EP’s reach extends to the West Bank with “One Life at a Time,” a tribute to Awdah Hathaleen. A Palestinian activist and consultant for the documentary No Other Land, Hathaleen was killed in his village by an Israeli settler last July.

Collaborative Defiance

The production, led by Jacknife Lee, blends U2’s signature sound with diverse international voices. The track “Wildpeace” features Nigerian artist Adeola Soyemi reciting a poem by Israeli author Yehuda Amichai.

Perhaps the most striking collaboration appears in “Yours Eternally,” written as a soldier’s letter. Bono and The Edge join forces with Ukrainian musician and soldier Taras Topolia (of the band Antytila), a connection facilitated by Ed Sheeran following the Russian invasion. To mark the fourth anniversary of the invasion on February 24, a documentary short directed by Ilya Mikhaylus will accompany the song, offering a glimpse into the reality of the Khartiya Army Corps.

Purpose Over Celebration

Bono emphasizes that these songs could not wait for the band’s upcoming full-length album. “These are songs of defiance and dismay, of lament,” he stated, noting that while celebratory music is in the works, the current global climate demands a different response. The frontman cites author Lea Ypi, remarking, “If you have the chance to hope, it is a duty to do so.”

Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. addressed the necessity of new U2 music, asserting that the band continues to exist because they refuse to shy away from taking a stand—a tradition dating back to their early work with Amnesty International and Greenpeace. Bassist Adam Clayton and guitarist The Edge echoed this sentiment, describing the EP’s themes not as “political fashion,” but as the “ground upon which we stand.”

Multimedia Experience

The EP launch coincides with a special digital edition of the band’s long-running Propaganda publication. Titled U2 – Days Of Ash: Six Postcards From The Present… Wish We Weren’t Here, the digital release includes song lyrics, personal notes from all four members, and exclusive interviews with filmmaker Pyotr Verzilov and soldier-musician Taras Topolia.