Following a career-defining 2025, Solomun maintains his momentum by announcing a massive open-air performance at Paris’s historic Hippodrome de Vincennes. Scheduled for June 13, this show marks the DJ and producer’s return to the French capital, emphasizing his commitment to performing in spaces where history and sound converge.

Redefining the Scale of Performance

Solomun’s recent trajectory includes sold-out stints at London’s Alexandra Palace and headlining sets in New York and Munich. However, the choice of the Hippodrome de Vincennes—a professional racing track dating back to 1863—signals a move toward even more ambitious atmospheres. With a capacity of 40,000, the venue offers a vast, open-air setting that perfectly captures the energy of early Parisian summer.

This selection follows a pattern of high-concept location choices. Just last year, Solomun transformed the Château de Chantilly and the Théâtre Antique d’Orange into immersive dance floors, proving that the setting is as vital to the experience as the music itself.

Building on a Landmark 2025

The upcoming Paris date serves as a continuation of the artist’s prolific 2025 season. Last year, Solomun not only maintained his legendary “Solomun +1” residency at Pacha Ibiza but also expanded his reach to unconventional architectural sites. From the Royal Palace of Belgium to the industrial backdrop of Antigua Fábrica Enmasa Mercedes-Benz in Barcelona, he consistently prioritized pacing and audience connection over standard club layouts.

Ticket Information and Pre-registration

With the general sale scheduled for February 20th, fans should act quickly to secure their attendance. Given the rapid sell-outs of his previous London and Los Angeles appearances, pre-registration is already available to ensure fans don’t miss this landmark event in the 2026 electronic music calendar.