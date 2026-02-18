Grammy-winning electronic titans Rüfüs Du Sol are rewriting the playbook for live dance music. Following a record-breaking 2025 that saw them move over 750,000 tickets globally, the Australian trio has announced the North American leg of their Inhale / Exhale Tour. The 24-date trek represents their most ambitious production yet, placing the group in historic ballparks and legendary stadiums typically reserved for rock and pop icons.

Electronic Music Takes the Big Stage

The 2026 routing marks a significant milestone for the genre. By headlining venues such as Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, and San Diego’s Petco Park, Rüfüs Du Sol joins an elite tier of electronic acts capable of filling sports stadiums.

The tour also features a heavy presence at world-renowned outdoor spaces, including a two-night run at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington and a massive beachfront performance in Atlantic City. Additionally, the band will anchor the Saturday night headlining slot at Bonnaroo, joining a heavyweight 2026 lineup that includes Skrillex and Four Tet.

Curated Support and Global Momentum

To ensure a premium concert experience, the trio has handpicked a rotating roster of support acts. Fans will see performances from Ben Böhmer, Maribou State, and Fcukers depending on the market.

This expansion follows the critical success of their latest album, Inhale / Exhale, which recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Though the group is fresh off a landmark year of touring, these 2026 dates signal a clear graduation into the highest echelons of live entertainment.

How to Secure Tickets

Demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Fans can register for the Artist Presale at rufusdusol.com/live.

Registration Deadline: Monday, Feb 23, by 10 a.m. ET.

Artist Presale: Tuesday, Feb 24, at 11 a.m. local time.

General Onsale: Thursday, Feb 26, at 11 a.m. local time.

Rüfüs Du Sol: Inhale / Exhale North American Tour 2026:

June 2026

Jun 5: George, WA – The Gorge (~ w/ Peces Raros)

Jun 6: George, WA – The Gorge (~ w/ Jack J)

Jun 10: Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater (#)

Jun 12: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (#)

Jun 13: Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

Jun 16: Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater (#)

Jun 18: Washington, DC – Audi Field (~)

Jun 20: Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau (~)

Jun 23: Boston, MA – Fenway Park (~)

Jun 25: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (~)

Jun 30: Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater (~)

July 2026

Jul 4: Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (~)

August 2026

Aug 6: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum (^)

Aug 15: San Diego, CA – Petco Park (^)

Aug 19: Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center (^)

Aug 20: Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater (^)

Aug 22: Boulder, CO – Folsom Field (^)

Aug 25: Minneapolis, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater (^)

Aug 26: Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater (^)

Aug 27: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center (^)

Aug 29: Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Beach (^)

September 2026

Sep 1: Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater (#)

Sep 2: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center (#)

Sep 3: Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (#)

Sep 5: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (#)

Support Key:

(~) Maribou State

(#) Fcukers

(^) Ben Böhmer