Lana Del Rey has officially broken her silence with the release of “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter,” the lead single from her long-awaited 10th studio album, now titled Stove. The track represents a deeply personal family affair, featuring writing credits from her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, her sister, Chuck Grant, and her brother-in-law, Jason Pickens.

Sparse Sophistication and Orchestral Flourishes

Musically, the new single leans into the minimalist aesthetic Del Rey has mastered over the last decade. The song features stripped-back instrumentation punctuated by “magical” string arrangements. For the production, Del Rey reunited with long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, while also enlisting Drew Erickson to help shape the track’s atmospheric sound.

On social media, Del Rey teased the release with her trademark wit, joking about her domestic skills with the caption: “I imagine yoo hoo know how absolutely bad I’m with an Oven…”

The Long Road to ‘Stove’

The path to this album has been a winding one for fans. Originally announced as a country-leaning project titled Lasso for a September 2024 release, the record underwent several identity shifts. It was later re-titled The Right Person Will Stay with a projected May 2025 date, before Del Rey returned to the studio to refine the material further.

Now officially titled Stove, the album marks her first full-length release since 2023’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. This new single arrives nearly a year after previous teasers “Henry, Come On” and “Bluebird.”

Release Timeline: The Vinyl Factor

While a specific calendar date remains unconfirmed, Del Rey provided a realistic window for the full album launch. Citing the logistical demands of physical media, she noted that vinyl production typically requires a three-month lead time.

“Soon,” she told fans via Instagram Stories. “‘Cause vinyl takes three months, so three months plus two weeks. It could be, give or take, a bit less than that.” This timeline suggests that Stove will likely land in the hands of fans by late spring or early summer 2026.