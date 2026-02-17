After a five-year hiatus from her solo output, Ana Roxanne returns with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Poem 1. Scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, via the esteemed Kranky label, the record marks a significant evolution for the U.S.-based artist, moving her ethereal sound toward a more classical singer-songwriter framework.

Stripped-Back Elegance

Following her critically acclaimed 2020 debut, Because of a Flower, Roxanne embraces a “less is more” philosophy on this new collection. Poem 1 utilizes sparse instrumentation, creating an intimate sonic environment where her vocal performance takes center stage. This shift highlights her growth as a songwriter, prioritizing clarity and emotional resonance over dense production.

Bridging the Gap: From Ambient to Songcraft

In the years since her debut, Roxanne remained active through high-profile collaborations. Most notably, she teamed up with DJ Python in 2023 for the ambient project Natural Wonder Beauty Concept. The duo released a self-titled LP and brought their experimental sound to prestigious stages, including London’s ICA and the Unsound festival in Krakow. While those projects leaned into electronic and atmospheric textures, Poem 1 refocuses on Roxanne’s individual artistry.

First Listen: “Keepsake”

To coincide with the announcement, Roxanne has shared the lead single, “Keepsake.” The track serves as a perfect introduction to the album’s aesthetic, blending her signature ambient sensibilities with a more structured, melodic approach.

‘Poem 1’ Tracklist

The nine-track album features a mix of evocative titles and “draft” concepts, suggesting a raw and honest window into her creative process:

The Age Of Innocence Berceuse In A-flat Minor, Op. 45 Keepsake x - Advertisement - Untitled II One Shall Sleep Wishful (draft) Cover Me Atonement