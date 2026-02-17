Following a week of cryptic teasers, Willow has officially released her seventh studio album, Petal Rock Black. Out now via Three Six Zero, the record represents a deep dive into the artist’s multifaceted creative process, serving as the successor to her critically acclaimed 2024 jazz-inflected project, Empathogen.

A Multi-Instrumental Feat

Willow takes full command of her craft on this latest offering. Beyond her role as the primary songwriter and producer, she handles guitar, piano, and drum duties across the tracklist. This hands-on approach follows an intensive 18-month studio period. In a video teaser accompanying the launch, Willow describes the recording process as a “pressurized experience,” noting that such creative tension is essential for artists to reach new internal depths and overcome the “haunting fear of failure.”

Legendary Collaborations

While the album remains a deeply personal endeavor, Willow invites a diverse group of heavyweights to expand its sonic palette. The guest list includes:

George Clinton: The funk pioneer brings his signature eccentricity.

Kamasi Washington: The modern jazz titan adds sophisticated brass textures.

Tune-Yards: Known for rhythmic experimentation, the duo complements Willow’s evolving sound.

These collaborations follow her successful stint with Empathogen, which topped the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Albums chart and featured Jon Batiste.

Shifting the Cultural Needle

Willow frames Petal Rock Black as more than just a collection of songs. In a press statement, she defines the LP as an “offering that honors the labor of creation,” celebrating individuals who use their art to move culture toward a more beautiful space. The themes of self-actualization and community resonance appear central to the record’s identity.

From Pop Prodigy to Experimental Architect

Since her 2010 debut with the pop hit “Whip My Hair,” Willow has consistently defied genre expectations. Her transition from a child actor in films like I Am Legend to a respected multi-instrumentalist highlights a rare career trajectory. With Petal Rock Black, she continues to distance herself from mainstream pop tropes, leaning instead into complex arrangements and philosophical songwriting.