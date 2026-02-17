Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are returning to American stages this spring with the “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour. The legendary group officially announced a 20-city itinerary on February 17, marking their first domestic run since 2024. The tour serves as both a musical celebration and a pointed political statement, following a series of high-profile performances and new music from “The Boss.”

A Tour Born of Resistance

The 2026 trek carries significant weight, fueled by recent events in Minneapolis. In January, a Department of Homeland Security operation led by ICE resulted in the deaths of two civilians, Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Springsteen responded to the tragedy by penning the protest song “Streets of Minneapolis,” which he debuted during a surprise appearance at Tom Morello’s “A Concert of Solidarity & Resistance” on January 30.

In a press statement accompanying the tour announcement, Springsteen emphasized the civic mission of these upcoming shows. He described the current political climate as “dark and dangerous,” framing the tour as a defense of democratic values, the U.S. Constitution, and the American dream.

The Itinerary: From Minneapolis to the Capital

The “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour kicks off on March 31 at the Target Center in Minneapolis—a city that has become the epicenter of Springsteen’s recent activism. From there, the band travels across the West Coast, Texas, and the Midwest before a heavy concentration of shows in the Northeast.

The tour concludes on May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. This final stop near the seat of government underscores the tour’s message of accountability. Fans can expect a setlist that balances classic anthems with politically charged tracks like “Rainmaker,” “Long Walk Home,” and the new “Streets of Minneapolis.”

Building on Global Momentum

This U.S. leg follows a successful 2025 run through Canada, Europe, and the UK. During the European leg, Springsteen frequently addressed his audiences regarding the state of American liberty, calling for a “righteous power of art” to counter authoritarianism.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale this Friday. As the E Street Band prepares to hit the road, they invite “The E Street Nation” to join what Springsteen calls an “American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion.”

Land of Hope and Dreams 2026 Tour Dates

March 31: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

April 03: Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 07 & 09: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

April 13: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

April 16: Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

April 20: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 23: Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

April 26: Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 29: Chicago, IL – United Center

May 02: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

May 05: Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 08: Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

May 11 & 16: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 14: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 19: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 22: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

May 24: Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 27: Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park