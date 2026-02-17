The rock world recently buzzed with concern after Twisted Sister announced the cancellation of their 50th-anniversary farewell tour. Initial reports cited health challenges facing frontman Dee Snider, leading to a wave of speculation regarding the severity of his condition. Addressing these rumors directly on his radio program, House of Hair, Snider provided much-needed clarity on his physical state and the reasons behind the band’s withdrawal from the stage.

Refuting the Rumors

Snider took a firm stance against the sensationalist claims suggesting he was facing a life-threatening illness. “I’m not dying!” the singer declared, seeking to dismantle the narrative that his health had taken a terminal turn. While acknowledging that rumors of heart issues and debilitating arthritis had circulated among the fanbase, Snider emphasized that his current situation is a matter of natural aging rather than a medical crisis.

The Physical Demands of Heavy Metal

The decision to cancel the landmark tour stems from a pragmatic assessment of physical limitations. Snider explained that the high-energy performance style that defined Twisted Sister for decades is no longer sustainable. He noted that he can no longer replicate the athletic intensity he maintained throughout his 20s, 40s, and even his 60s.

For Snider, delivering anything less than a peak performance is not an option. He expressed that appearing on stage unable to give his best would be personally devastating. Consequently, the choice to step back serves to preserve the legacy of the band’s live reputation rather than performing in a diminished capacity.

Gratitude for Fan Support

Despite the disappointment of the tour cancellation, the frontman expressed deep appreciation for the global outpouring of support. The influx of messages, concern, and encouragement from fans deeply moved the singer. While he confirms that his days of rigorous touring have concluded, Snider reassured his audience that he is healthy and continues to enjoy life off the stage.