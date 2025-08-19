Tyler, the Creator Drops Star-Studded “I, Darling” Video

Tyler, the Creator continues to prove that his creative vision is far from slowing down. Despite releasing his surprise album Don’t Tap the Glass just weeks ago, the rapper-director is still celebrating his 2024 project Chromakopia. His latest offering is a vibrant, self-directed video for the Teezo Touchdown-assisted track “I, Darling”—and it’s packed with celebrity cameos and signature Tyler aesthetics.

A Bold New Chapter in the Chromakopia Era

Released in October 2024, Chromakopia marked another daring step in Tyler’s artistic evolution. Known for pairing sharp storytelling with bold visuals, he has consistently elevated his music with cinematic experiences. The “I, Darling” video is no exception. Opening with a sepia-toned sequence reminiscent of earlier Chromakopia visuals, the clip quickly shifts into eye-catching, surreal vignettes where Tyler flirts, performs, and experiments with his playful persona.

The video also highlights the now-iconic mask that Tyler has made a visual trademark throughout this era, creating a strong link between his sound and aesthetic identity. Fans of the Chromakopia rollout will recognize the same inventive energy present in previous videos like “Thought I Was Dead,” “St. Chroma,” and “Noid.”

Cameos That Steal the Spotlight

Part of what makes “I, Darling” stand out is the lineup of surprise appearances. Alongside Teezo Touchdown—who delivers his featured verse—viewers can spot an eclectic cast of celebrities. Actor and comedian Ayo Edebiri, who previously appeared in the “Noid” video, returns, joined by fellow The Bear star Lionel Boyce. Hollywood icons like Nia Long and Lauren London also grace the screen, as do Willow Smith and other familiar faces from Tyler’s creative circle.

These cameos add depth and star power to the video, reinforcing Tyler’s ability to blend music, art, and pop culture into a single moment that commands attention.

Tyler Balances Two Eras at Once

What makes this release even more impressive is its timing. Only a month after dropping Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler is still investing creative energy into Chromakopia. By juggling both eras at once, he demonstrates a rare versatility and relentless drive to expand his artistry.

With “I, Darling,” Tyler the Creator reminds fans that he’s not just a musician but a visionary storyteller whose projects extend far beyond audio. The video cements Chromakopia as one of his most visually compelling eras while keeping excitement alive for what’s next.