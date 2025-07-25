Tyla Drops Summer-Perfect Mixtape “WWP” Featuring Wizkid

Tyla is back to heat up the summer with WWP, her brand-new 4-track mixtape released July 25 via Epic Records and FAX. The Grammy-winning South African artist brings sunshine, rhythm, and infectious energy in this mini-project, just in time for the season’s peak.

WWP includes two previously released singles—“Bliss” and “Is It”—alongside two fresh tracks: the irresistible “Dynamite” featuring Nigerian star Wizkid, and the groove-heavy “Mr. Media.” Each track showcases Tyla’s Afro-fusion sound while leaning into bold, feel-good vibes perfect for pool parties, late nights, and road trips.

Speaking at a private listening event earlier this month in London, Tyla explained that WWP stands for “We Wanna Party,” a phrase rooted in her South African culture. “It’s a chant we use to bring joy into the space,” she shared. “The mixtape celebrates not just partying, but being around people you love. It’s about good energy, good vibes.”

- Advertisement -

The standout track “Dynamite” has already sparked buzz for its smooth synergy between Tyla’s sensual melodies and Wizkid’s effortless charisma. She revealed the song was originally a demo from 2022, but when revisiting it recently, she knew it still felt fresh. “I hit up Wiz and said, ‘Let’s finish this—I need the world to hear it,’” she said.

WWP arrives ahead of Tyla’s upcoming appearance at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on September 27, where she’ll join a star-studded lineup including The Weeknd, Shakira, Ayra Starr, and more.

With WWP, Tyla doesn’t just drop music—she delivers a mood. Pure celebration. Pure rhythm. Pure Tyla.