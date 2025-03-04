Tori Amos Releases Surprise Album The Music of Tori and the Muses

Tori Amos has surprised fans with the release of The Music of Tori and the Muses, a nine-track album designed to accompany her upcoming children’s book, Tori and the Muses. The album, featuring contributions from longtime collaborators John Philip Shenale, Matt Chamberlain, Jon Evans, Mark Hawley, and Ash Soan, arrived on streaming platforms on February 28—just ahead of the book’s release on March 4.

Announcing the project on Instagram, Amos shared her excitement, writing, “We’re so thrilled for you to hear it while reading the new book!”

Tori and the Muses, beautifully illustrated by Demelsa Haughton, tells the story of a young musician named Tori who, frustrated by her father’s insistence on endless rehearsal, embarks on an imaginative journey guided by the 11 Muses of creativity. The story reminds readers that inspiration can be found everywhere—and that helping others discover their creative spark can lead to deeper self-understanding.

Among the standout tracks on the album is Building a Mountain, a song that encapsulates the book’s themes of artistic growth and discovery.

With this dual release, Amos seamlessly blends storytelling and music, offering fans a unique experience that bridges generations.