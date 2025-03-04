Slayer Announces 2025 Tour with North American & European Dates

Slayer is making a thunderous return to the stage in 2025, announcing a series of North American and European shows—their first U.K. and Canadian performances in six years. The lineup features core members Tom Araya, Kerry King, Paul Bostaph, and Gary Holt, ensuring a full-throttle experience for longtime fans.

Kicking off on July 3 at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff, Wales, Slayer will be joined by an all-star lineup including Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed, and Neckbreaker. Two days later, they’ll perform at Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham. This historic event will feature a stacked lineup of metal icons, from Metallica and Pantera to Lamb of God, Gojira, and a special supergroup featuring members of Guns N’ Roses, Korn, Ghost, and more.

Araya expressed his excitement about honoring Black Sabbath, calling them “the godfathers of metal.” King echoed the sentiment, recalling their Ozzfest 2004 experience and the deep influence Sabbath has had on Slayer’s sound.

Following the Sabbath farewell, Slayer will headline London’s Finsbury Park on July 8 before heading to Canada’s Festival d’été de Québec on July 11. Their final announced stop will be on September 18 at Louisville’s Louder Than Life festival, where they’ll share the stage with Rob Zombie, Lamb of God, Cannibal Corpse, Exodus, and more.

With an electrifying lineup and highly anticipated performances, Slayer’s 2025 tour is set to be a milestone moment for metal fans worldwide.

JULY

3 Blackweir Fields, Cardiff, Wales, UK

5 Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

6 Finsbury Park, London, UK

11 Festival d’été de Québec, Quebec City, Quebec

SEPTEMBER

18 Highland Festival Grounds, Louisville, KY