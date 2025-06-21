Tomorrowland 2025 Unveils Full Timetable: 850+ Artists, New B2Bs, and an ‘Orbyz’ Odyssey

Tomorrowland Belgium 2025 is officially locked in. With just weeks to go before the gates of De Schorre open again, the festival has dropped its full timetable, promising two weekends (July 18–20 & July 25–27) of pure electronic euphoria. This 19th edition unfolds under the mysterious theme ‘Orbyz’, inviting over 400,000 People of Tomorrow from more than 200 countries into its ever-expanding sonic universe.

This year’s program is more ambitious than ever, featuring over 850 artists across 16 genre-diverse stages. From techno temples to hardstyle sanctuaries, house havens, and drum & bass jungles, Tomorrowland 2025 delivers a curated journey that reflects the past, present, and future of dance music.

Headliners like Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, FISHER, and Hardwell return to dominate the Mainstage, while newcomers like Sammy Virji make their Tomorrowland debut at the Freedom Stage.

Back-to-back sets are a major highlight this year, with rare combinations including Axwell b2b Sebastian Ingrosso b2b Steve Angello, Cassian b2b Kevin de Vries, and Bob Sinclar b2b Paloma. Meanwhile, Solomun will perform three unique sets across both weekends, including a powerful collaboration with Anyma and a Freedom Stage finale.

Stage takeovers play a pivotal role once again, with branded concepts like Amelie Lens’ EXHALE, Indira Paganotto’s ARTCORE, FISHER’s Catch & Release, and Teletech bringing their own identities to Tomorrowland’s landscape. Belgium’s Amber Broos will host her own day at Atmosphere, while Andromedik Invites returns to the Rose Garden with support from heavyweights like Camo & Krooked and Metrik.

And for lovers of crossover art, the Symphony of Unity returns twice daily for the first time ever, blending classical grandeur with iconic dance anthems on the Freedom Stage.

From global icons to rising stars on the “20 of 2025” radar—including Aaron Hibell, Helena Lauwaert, NOVAH, and Pegassi—Tomorrowland continues to set the global benchmark for electronic music festivals.

🔗 Check the full schedule and plan your journey now at tomorrowland.com.